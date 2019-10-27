UrduPoint.com
Seven Bodies Discovered At Site Of Baghdadi's Alleged Death In Syria's Idlib - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Seven Bodies Discovered at Site of Baghdadi's Alleged Death in Syria's Idlib - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Seven bodies were found at the site of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) leader's alleged death, Anadolu news agency reported Sunday, adding that eight helicopters and two drones were involved in the military operation against Abu Bakr Baghdadi last night.

"We found seven bodies, including a child and three women, they died as a result of the US operation to neutralize Baghdadi," the media outlet quoted medical sources as saying.

According to the publication, eight helicopters and two drones were attacking a target near the village of Barisha in the Syrian province of Idlib for an hour and a half.

The village is located less than six miles from the Syrian border with Turkey.

The news agency's sources said that following the US operation, one house in the village was completely destroyed and several tents burned down.

Earlier in the day, a senior source in the Iraqi intelligence told Sputnik that Iraq played a significant role in the liquidation of Baghdadi, whose death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

More Stories From World

