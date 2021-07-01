UrduPoint.com
Seven Brazilian Political Parties File Petition For Impeachment Against President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:10 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Brazil's left and centrist parties on Wednesday submitted a "super petition" to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the parliament, to impeach President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the broadcast of the document's presentation.

The appeal was signed by seven parties with seats in the parliament and dozens of organizations and movements. The president is accused of committing 23 crimes.

