Seven Britons Detained In Paris After Driving Into Security At Israeli Embassy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:15 PM

Seven Britons Detained in Paris After Driving Into Security at Israeli Embassy - Reports

Police in Paris have detained seven British nationals, two of them minors, after a deliberate attempt to hit a security guard at the Israeli Embassy by car, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Police in Paris have detained seven British nationals, two of them minors, after a deliberate attempt to hit a security guard at the Israeli Embassy by car, local media reported.

According to the RTL broadcaster, on Monday evening a BMW vehicle was passing the embassy near the Champs-Elysees avenue, followed by a Mercedes, when it suddenly changed direction and swerved into a security guard standing in front of the embassy. The guard avoided being hit by the speeding car, and two cars subsequently sped away from the scene.

The police launched search operations, using data from CCTV cameras, and late on Tuesday arrested seven suspects in the case. Four men and three women were detained, two of them minors with no identification documents. They all claimed to be British citizens, the broadcaster reported.�

It added that the security forces suspect the incident was an intentional act of "hit-and-run" that replicate similar acts in the US, where drivers often hit law enforcement officers with their vehicles and leave the accident scene immediately.

