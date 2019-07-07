UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Children Killed In IED Explosion In Central Afghanistan - Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Seven Children Killed in IED Explosion in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) As many as seven children were killed and one injured after an improvised explosive device went off in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, the office of the provincial governor said on Sunday.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, over a dozen people were killed and more than 170 were injured in a Taliban bombing attack in the Afghan Ghazni city.

The incidents come as Taliban officials and an Afghan non-government delegation are attending two-day intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Governor Ghazni Doha Sunday

Recent Stories

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

12 minutes ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

21 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

25 minutes ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

36 minutes ago

Smart Dubai upgrades ‘Dubai Now’ App to commem ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution announces free assisted fueling ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.