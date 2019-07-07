Seven Children Killed in IED Explosion in Central Afghanistan - Authorities

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) As many as seven children were killed and one injured after an improvised explosive device went off in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, the office of the provincial governor said on Sunday.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, over a dozen people were killed and more than 170 were injured in a Taliban bombing attack in the Afghan Ghazni city.

The incidents come as Taliban officials and an Afghan non-government delegation are attending two-day intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital city of Doha on Sunday.