Seven Children Killed In Nairobi Classroom Collapse: Medics

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:55 PM

Seven children died and more were wounded when their classroom collapsed on Monday morning in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, medics said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Seven children died and more were wounded when their classroom collapsed on Monday morning in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, medics said.

"Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent academy in Dagoretti," St John Ambulance, whose rescuers were involved in the search and rescue, wrote on Twitter.

