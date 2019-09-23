Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse: medics

Seven children died and more were wounded when their classroom collapsed on Monday morning in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, medics said

"Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent academy in Dagoretti," St John Ambulance, whose rescuers were involved in the search and rescue, wrote on Twitter.