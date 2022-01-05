Seven Children Killed In Philadelphia House Fire: Official
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 09:51 PM
Seven children were among 13 people killed when a fire tore through public housing apartments in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, a fire officer said
The Philadelphia Fire Department official told reporters that the toll was "dynamic" and that it had been the worst fire he had seen in 35 years on the job.