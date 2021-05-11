UrduPoint.com
Seven Children, Teacher Killed In School Shooting In Russia's Kazan - Tatarstan's Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:55 PM

Seven Children, Teacher Killed in School Shooting in Russia's Kazan - Tatarstan's Chief

Seven children and a female teacher were killed in the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, the press office of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan told Sputnik on Tuesday

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Seven children and a female teacher were killed in the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, the press office of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Tatarstan's president Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived at the site of the tragedy, said that seven children were killed and 16 more people were hospitalized.

"A teacher was also killed, which brings the death toll to eight, and four more people were injured, bringing the total to 20," Minnikhanov's press office said.

Meanwhile, the emergency services told Sputnik that 11 people were killed in the shooting.

More Stories From World

