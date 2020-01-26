Seven Chinese Citizens With Viral Respiratory Illness Symptoms Hospitalized in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Seven Chinese citizens have been transported from a hotel in northern Moscow to an infectious diseases hospital on suspicion of carrying an acute viral respiratory illness, a representative for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Seven Chinese citizens have been transferred from the Art Voykovskaya hotel to an infectious diseases hospital," the representative said.

Tests are ongoing and medical personnel are awaiting the results of examinations, the representative stated.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid an outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city in Wuhan that was first reported in late December. According to the latest official data, more than 1,300 people have been infected, with 41 people having died as a result of contracting the virus.