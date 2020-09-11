UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven CIS Nations To Check Combat Readiness Of Joint Air Defense System - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

Seven CIS Nations to Check Combat Readiness of Joint Air Defense System - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Seven members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will hold on Friday a drill session to check the combat readiness of their joint air defense system, they will practice using the system against aircraft violating CIS nations' state borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are taking part in the exercise. The joint air defense system is controlled from the command center of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based in Moscow.

"The drills will focus on using the air defense forces on duty against aircraft violating rules on airspace use, aircraft violating state borders of CIS member states, hijacked aircraft, and also for assisting crews of aircraft in distress," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

The drills involve over 130 command posts and over 60 planes from the seven countries, including Su-27e, MiG-29, MiG-31 and Yak-130 fighters, Su-24 and Su-34 tactical bombers, Su-25 strike fighters, and Tu-22 heavy bombers.

"Crews will conduct mutual maneuvers in the seven countries' airspace," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Armenia Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

11 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.