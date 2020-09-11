Seven CIS Nations to Check Combat Readiness of Joint Air Defense System - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Seven members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will hold on Friday a drill session to check the combat readiness of their joint air defense system, they will practice using the system against aircraft violating CIS nations' state borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are taking part in the exercise. The joint air defense system is controlled from the command center of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based in Moscow.

"The drills will focus on using the air defense forces on duty against aircraft violating rules on airspace use, aircraft violating state borders of CIS member states, hijacked aircraft, and also for assisting crews of aircraft in distress," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

The drills involve over 130 command posts and over 60 planes from the seven countries, including Su-27e, MiG-29, MiG-31 and Yak-130 fighters, Su-24 and Su-34 tactical bombers, Su-25 strike fighters, and Tu-22 heavy bombers.

"Crews will conduct mutual maneuvers in the seven countries' airspace," the ministry added.