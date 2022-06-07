Seven Civilians Killed, 16 Wounded in DPR in Past 24 Hours - Coordination Center

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said seven civilian residents of the republic were killed, and another 16 were injured on Monday in shelling by Ukrainian troops.

"On June 6, 2022, updated information was received through the DPR JCCC that seven civilians were killed and another 16 wounded as a result of shelling of the republic's settlements," the office said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.