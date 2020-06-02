Seven Civilians Killed, 6 Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in Northern Afghanistan- Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Seven civilians have been killed and six others were injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Khan Abad district of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, a local district chief confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the Khan Abad district chief, Hayatullah Ameri, the incident took place on Monday evening in the Taliban-controlled area.

He added that the victims were residents of the northeastern Badakhshan province. A local source told Sputnik that a car carrying harvest workers detonated in the district's Jangal Bashi area.

Ameri added that the bodies were handed over to their relatives, while those injured were hospitalized. Two people are in critical condition.

The Taliban movement has not yet commented on the incident.