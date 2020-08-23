UrduPoint.com
Seven Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Seven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni, national broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the province's Jaghatu district when a civilian car struck a roadside mine, killing three women and two children, among others.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Afghanistan is currently awaiting the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is expected to end violence in the country, to begin.

