Seven Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Seven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni, national broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the province's Jaghatu district when a civilian car struck a roadside mine, killing three women and two children, among others.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Afghanistan is currently awaiting the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is expected to end violence in the country, to begin.