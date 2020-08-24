Seven Civilians Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Central Afghanistan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Seven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni, national broadcaster TOLOnews reported on Sunday.
According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the province's Jaghatu district when a civilian car struck a roadside mine, killing three women and two children, among others.
No armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Afghanistan is currently awaiting the intra-Afghan dialogue, which is expected to end violence in the country, to begin.