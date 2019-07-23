UrduPoint.com
Seven Civilians Killed In Terrorist Bombardment Of Syria's Aleppo - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Seven Civilians Killed in Terrorist Bombardment of Syria's Aleppo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) At least seven civilians were killed and several more were injured when terrorists shelled the central and southwestern parts of Syria's Aleppo, local media reported on Monday.

The districts of Jameeliya and Hamdaniya of Aleppo city were hit, the Syria tv broadcaster reported.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the sides managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement under mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four de-escalation zones.

