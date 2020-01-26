Seven Coronavirus Cases Reported in Chinese Regions Bordering Russia - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Seven cases of a novel form of coronavirus have been reported in areas of China bordering Russia, one of them being fatal, Deputy Minister of Health Oleg Salagai reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"As of 21:00, January 25, 2020, seven cases of coronavirus have been noted (one of them lethal) in the Chinese administrative regions bordering Russia," Salagai wrote.