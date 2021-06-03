UrduPoint.com
Seven Countries' Governments Obligate Airlines To Avoid Belarusian Airspace - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Seven Countries' Governments Obligate Airlines to Avoid Belarusian Airspace - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Aviation authorities of seven countries have officially requested that their companies avoid the Belarusian airspace, these include Poland, Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria, Denmark and Ireland, a source in the aviation sector told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Aviation authorities of seven countries have issued NOTAM [notice to airmen] to their airlines, saying they must not fly over Belarus. These include Poland, Portugal, Greece, Bulgaria, Denmark and Ireland," the source said, without naming the seventh country.

