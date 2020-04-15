UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Crew Members On US Hospital Ship Mercy Test Positive For Novel Coronavirus - Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:20 AM

Seven Crew Members on US Hospital Ship Mercy Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US Navy said in a statement that seven crew members on its hospital ship Mercy have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Seven Medical Treatment Facility crewmembers on board USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolated off the ship," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Navy pointed out that individuals who were in contact with the seven crew members have also been quarantined off the ship.

"This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients at this time," the statement said.

Mercy, a 1,000-bed hospital ship, is docked in Los Angeles to help local medics fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Mercy's sister ship, the Comfort, is also tasked to help local medics in New York City.

Related Topics

Los Angeles New York Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.