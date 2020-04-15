Seven Crew Members on US Hospital Ship Mercy Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The US Navy said in a statement that seven crew members on its hospital ship Mercy have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Seven Medical Treatment Facility crewmembers on board USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolated off the ship," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Navy pointed out that individuals who were in contact with the seven crew members have also been quarantined off the ship.

"This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients at this time," the statement said.

Mercy, a 1,000-bed hospital ship, is docked in Los Angeles to help local medics fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Mercy's sister ship, the Comfort, is also tasked to help local medics in New York City.