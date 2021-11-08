UrduPoint.com

Seven Criminals Escape From Cambodia's Prison - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Seven criminals escaped from Stung Treng Provincial Prison in Cambodia by punching a hole in the wall, the Khmer Times reported on Monday, referring to police sources.

According to the Cambodia-based newspaper, the inmates, who were serving sentences for drug trafficking and theft, first escaped from a prison cell.

Then they broke out of the building, using instruments taken from the workshop. After leaving interior of the prison, they used troughs and sticks to punch a hole in the prison wall and escaped.

When the guards saw the criminals running away, they reportedly gave a chase and fired warning shots, but failed to stop them.

The operation to capture the escaped prisoners continues.

