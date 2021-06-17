Seven-Day Average of Coronavirus Cases in US Drops to 12,000 Per Day - CDC Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US has reported 12,190 COVID-19 new daily infections over the past week, a new low of seven-day average since the beginning of the pandemic, with deaths and hospitalization also in decline, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Our seven-day average is 12,190 cases per day. This represents a decrease of about 16 percent from the prior seven-day average and is the lowest seven-day average since March 27, 2020," Walensky said during a briefing. "The seven-day average of hospitalizations is about 2000 per day, a decrease of about 10 percent from the prior seven-day period, and the seven-day average of daily deaths has also declined to 286 per day. The first time that average daily deaths have been below 300 since March 27 2020.

"

Walensky put the aforementioned number of new coronavirus cases into the context of January when the seven-day average was about 252,000 cases per day to demonstrate the correlation between the growing quantity of vaccinated Americans and new infections number.

At the same time, Walensky noted that now it was time for children to get vaccinated as COVID-19 pandemic took lives of more than 320 American children under age 18.

On Friday, CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will review the reports of heart inflammations associated with COVID-19 vaccination over 300 confirmed cases among 20 million adolescents vaccinated have been reported to CDC and the US food and Drug Administration, Walensky announced.