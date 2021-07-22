UrduPoint.com
Seven-Day Average Of Coronavirus Cases In US Increases By 53% - Health Official

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases being reported in the United States increased by 53 percent this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, CDC reported 46,318 new cases of COVID-19," Walensky said during a press briefing. "Our seven-day average is at about 37,700 cases per day and this represents an increase of 53 percent from the prior seven-day average."

In addition, CDC is reporting that the seven-day average of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is about 3,500 per day, which is a 32 percent increase compared to the previous seven-day average, Walensky said.

The seven-day average of coronavirus-related deaths is 237 each day, marking a 19 percent increase from the previous average, she added.

Walensky said the Delta variant now represents more than 83 percent of the coronavirus circulating in the United States.

Some 162 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to CDC data.

