Seven-Day Daily Average Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Increase in US - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The seven-day average number of daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is increasing in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 491,700 cases per day - an increase of about 98% from the previous week. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 14,800 per day - an increase of about 63% over the previous week. And the seven-day average of daily deaths are about 1,200 per day, which is an increase of about 5% over the prior week," Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team press briefing.

Presidential Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said during the briefing that the coronavirus Omicron variant appears to be less severe in both adults and children than its predecessors, However, that does mean that the public should be complacent, since the increased transmissibility of Omicron may override the positive impact of reduced disease severity, Fauci added.

Data indicate that booster doses of vaccinations reconstitute protection against the Omicron variant of the virus as well, Fauci also said.

A CDC Advisory Committee will meet later on Wednesday to discuss booster doses for children 12-15 year old.