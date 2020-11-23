UrduPoint.com
Seven Dead After Drinking Hand Sanitiser In Russian Village

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:14 PM

Seven people in Russia's Far East republic of Yakutia have died and two were in a coma on Monday after consuming diluted hand sanitiser widely available during the pandemic

A statement published by Russian investigators on Saturday said a group of nine locals fell violently ill in the village of Tomtor after consuming diluted hand sanitiser that they had purchased at a local shop.

A statement published by Russian investigators on Saturday said a group of nine locals fell violently ill in the village of Tomtor after consuming diluted hand sanitiser that they had purchased at a local shop.

Investigators said they found an unlabelled five-litre cannister at the scene.

Tests of its contents revealed that it contained 69% methanol, an industrial non-drinking type of alcohol.

The first three victims died on the spot, while six others were flown by medical aircraft to the regional capital Yakutsk. Four died in hospital.

Doctors are currently fighting to save the lives of the remaining two -- a 48-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both of whom are in a coma and on ventilators, health authorities said Monday.

Yakutia's health authorities on Sunday banned the sale of the methanol-based hand sanitiser.

A criminal case has been launched over the "infliction of death by negligence".

