Seven Dead After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Moroccan Shore - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Seven Africans died and 70 others were rescued by the Moroccan coast guard after their makeshift boat sank off the northwestern African country's shore, official media said Monday.

Three of the seven dead were women, according to the Maghrebe Arabe Presse, a state news agency.

The survivors, all of them from Sub-Saharan Africa, were taken to the port city of Nador. Ten women and a baby were in poor health and required urgent medical aid.

The boat is believed to have taken the Western Mediterranean route to Spain. The UN's International Organization for Migration has estimated that almost 25,000 migrants came ashore in Spain this year, while 432 people drowned.