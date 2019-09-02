UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Dead After 'out Of Nowhere' Flood In Kenya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:51 PM

Seven dead after 'out of nowhere' flood in Kenya

A tourist who lost his wife and four other family members in a flash flood in Kenya told AFP Monday the wall of water surged "out of nowhere" as they hiked to a popular gorge

Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A tourist who lost his wife and four other family members in a flash flood in Kenya told AFP Monday the wall of water surged "out of nowhere" as they hiked to a popular gorge.

Seven bodies have been recovered since Sunday when floodwaters rushed through Hell's Gate National Park, a weekend getaway from Nairobi that featured in "Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life".

Six others from the hiking party of 13 managed to escape.

The violent torrent swept away five people from the same family -- four Kenyans and an Indian resident.

Two other Kenyans -- one a family friend, and another a hiking guide -- also perished.

At least two minors were among the dead, a family member told AFP.

Ivraj Singh Hayer, who lost his wife, cousin, his cousin's wife, a niece and a nephew, said it was drizzling when they arrived at the picturesque gorge and their guide advised them to stay at the entrance.

"Then at around 3 o clock, water came out of nowhere," he told AFP.

"It's still difficult for me to understand how exactly this happened. We were trying not to get caught by the water but my family, they were taken one by one".

A police officer taking part in the recovery operation told AFP: "All seven bodies of those swept away have been found."

Related Topics

India Dead Police Flood Water Wife Guide Nairobi Same Kenya Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend viol ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind New Formats on Syria, Efficie ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign kicked off in Chaman's Qilla A ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan reviews progress on developmen ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

39 minutes ago

Officer, 3 suspected militants killed in Tunisia c ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.