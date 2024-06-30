Seven Dead After Storms Lash France, Switzerland
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Ferocious storms and torrential rains that lashed France, Switzerland and Italy this weekend have left seven people dead, local authorities said on Sunday.
Three people in their 70s and 80s died in France's northeastern Aube region on Saturday when a tree crushed the car they were travelling in during fierce winds, the local authority told AFP.
A fourth passenger was in critical care, it added.
In neighbouring Switzerland, four people have died and another is missing, according to local police.
Three were killed after torrential rains triggered a landslide in the southeast, police in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino said.
A man was also found dead in a hotel in Saas-Grun in the southwest canton of Valais, police said, adding that he was probably taken by surprise by a sudden rapid rise in floodwater.
Another man is also missing in Valais, police said.
The civil security services said "several hundred" people were evacuated in Valais and roads closed after the Rhone and its tributaries overflowed in different locations.
Emergency services were assessing the best way to evacuate 300 people who had arrived for a football tournament in Peccia, while almost 70 more were being evacuated from a holiday camp in the village of Mogno.
The poor weather was making rescue work particularly difficult, police had said earlier, with several valleys inaccessible and cut off from the electricity network.
The Federal alert system also said part of the canton was without drinking water.
Extreme rainfall also struck southeastern Switzerland last weekend, leaving one dead and causing major damage.
In northern Italy's Aosta Valley, internet users shared images of spectacular floods and swollen rivers rushing down mountain slopes.
Scientists say climate change driven by human activity is increasing the severity, frequency and length of extreme weather events such as floods and storms.
vog/imm/cw/rox
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From World
-
Millions of French vote in snap polls as far right eyes power16 seconds ago
-
Roof intruder at Germany Euros game wanted to take 'good photos'28 seconds ago
-
M23 continues to gain ground in volatile east DR Congo33 seconds ago
-
Five dead after storms lash France, Switzerland30 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces as Hurricane Beryl strengthens to 'very dangerous' storm31 minutes ago
-
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland40 minutes ago
-
Flawless Bagnaia claims third consecutive Dutch MotoGP40 minutes ago
-
Italy and Spalletti forced to reboot after Euros title defence disaster40 minutes ago
-
Greece fighting dozens of wildfires braces for worse to come1 hour ago
-
France votes in crucial polls as far right eyes power2 hours ago
-
Fighting rages in Gaza City's Shujaiya for fourth day3 hours ago
-
Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages3 hours ago