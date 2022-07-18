(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NINGBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Seven people were confirmed dead after strong winds hit a dock in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, leaving a boat and gangway capsized, local authorities said on Monday.

At around 12:33 p.m. Sunday, gusts of up to 117 kph struck the dock in the city's Fenghua District. A total of 16 people fell into the water.