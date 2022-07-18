UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead After Winds Hit Dock In East China's Ningbo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Seven people were confirmed dead after strong winds hit a dock in Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, leaving a boat and gangway capsized, local authorities said on Monday

At around 12:33 p.m. Sunday, gusts of up to 117 kph struck the dock in the city's Fenghua District. A total of 16 people fell into the water.

