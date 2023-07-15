Seven Dead Amid Torrential Rains, Landslides in South Korea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) At least seven people died and thousands have been evacuated amid heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

Three people remain missing, while seven others were injured, Yonhap said citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Some 6,400 residents in Goesan county have been evacuated, while a total of 1,567 people in over a dozen cities and counties have sought temporary shelters as of Saturday morning.

Power blackouts occurred in at least 13 cities and counties in South Korea amid heavy rains and flooding, which resulted in nearly 100 roads getting closed across the country.