Open Menu

Seven Dead Amid Torrential Rains, Landslides In South Korea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Seven Dead Amid Torrential Rains, Landslides in South Korea - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) At least seven people died and thousands have been evacuated amid heavy rains and landslides in South Korea, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

Three people remain missing, while seven others were injured, Yonhap said citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Some 6,400 residents in Goesan county have been evacuated, while a total of 1,567 people in over a dozen cities and counties have sought temporary shelters as of Saturday morning.

Power blackouts occurred in at least 13 cities and counties in South Korea amid heavy rains and flooding, which resulted in nearly 100 roads getting closed across the country.

Related Topics

Injured Died South Korea North Korea Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

11 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

11 hours ago
Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

11 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

11 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

11 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

11 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

12 hours ago

More Stories From World