Seven Dead As Air Force Plane Crashes In Paraguay - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:13 PM

Seven Dead as Air Force Plane Crashes in Paraguay - Reports

Seven people have been killed and one severely injured as a result of a plane crash in Paraguay, the ABC Color newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that the aircraft belonged to the country's air force

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Seven people have been killed and one severely injured as a result of a plane crash in Paraguay, the ABC Color newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that the aircraft belonged to the country's air force.

According to the media outlet, the cause of the accident has not yet been determined. The crew did not report any technical issues to the traffic controllers during the flight.

The survivor, a 19-year-old boy who boarded the plane with the captain's permission, has been taken to a hospital.

The incident reportedly took place a minute after loss of communication between air traffic controllers and flight crew.

More Stories From World

