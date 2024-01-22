Seven Dead As Dozens Buried In Landslide In Southwestern China
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Authorities confirmed that seven people, previously reported missing, have been found dead after a landslide struck southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday.
At least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck Liangshui village in the city of Zhaotong at 5:51 a.m. local time, according to Xinhua news Agency.
It said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed “all-out search and rescue” of the people missing in the landslide.
More than 200 rescuers backed by firefighting vehicles and loading machines were combing the debris to search for the missing.
Over 200 residents have been evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a level-3 emergency response for disaster relief.
Light snow with as low as minus 3 C (26.6 F) temperature is expected to hit the town on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Storm Isha batters UK, cutting power and diverting flights19 seconds ago
-
FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models10 minutes ago
-
EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza10 minutes ago
-
UN migration agency needs $7.9 billion in 202410 minutes ago
-
Poland's Tusk visits Ukraine as Kremlin blames Kyiv for oil blaze10 minutes ago
-
China supports Pakistan, Iran to bridge differences through dialogue: Wang Wenbin30 minutes ago
-
Medvedev 'ready' to make Australian Open title breakthrough30 minutes ago
-
German train drivers' union calls six-day strike1 hour ago
-
India's Kohli opts out of first two England Tests: BCCI2 hours ago
-
Dozens buried, three killed in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Cameroon launches historic large-scale malaria jab campaign: AFP2 hours ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 20232 hours ago