Seven dead as dozens buried in landslide in southwestern China

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Authorities confirmed that seven people, previously reported missing, have been found dead after a landslide struck southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday.

At least 47 people were buried when a landslide struck Liangshui village in the city of Zhaotong at 5:51 a.m. local time, according to Xinhua news Agency.

It said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed “all-out search and rescue” of the people missing in the landslide.

More than 200 rescuers backed by firefighting vehicles and loading machines were combing the debris to search for the missing.

Over 200 residents have been evacuated as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a level-3 emergency response for disaster relief.

Light snow with as low as minus 3 C (26.6 F) temperature is expected to hit the town on Tuesday.