Seven Dead as Gunmen Attack Swimming Resort in Central Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) At least twenty gunmen attacked visitors at the La Palma swimming resort in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, leaving seven people dead, media report.

The attack occurred in the municipality of Cortazar on Saturday.

At least 20 attackers with assault rifles opened fire on people in the recreation area, the Universal newspaper said.

At least seven people (three women, three men and one child) were killed as a result.

The gunmen reportedly took some of the security cameras from the resort with them before fleeing.