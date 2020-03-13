UrduPoint.com
Seven Dead As Heavy Rains Lash Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Seven dead as heavy rains lash Egypt

Heavy rains and flooding have killed seven people in Egypt, government newspapers and a security official said Friday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy rains and flooding have killed seven people in Egypt, government newspapers and a security official said Friday.

Five people died in Zaraib, south of Cairo, when their homes were swept away, according to the official, who said rescue workers were looking for more victims.

In Cairo, two people were electrocuted and killed, the Akhbar el-Yom daily reported on its website.

The bad weather, forecast to continue until Saturday, was also blamed for a train crash in the capital on Thursday in which 13 people were injured.

