Seven Dead As Passenger Vessel Catches Fire In Philippines - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Seven Dead as Passenger Vessel Catches Fire in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) At least seven people died as a result of a fire that erupted on board a passenger ferry in the Philippines, media report.

The vessel caught fire on Monday morning, when it was about 1,000 yards away from the port of Real, located in the Philippine province of Quezon, the ABS-CBN broadcaster said, citing the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Vessel Mercraft 2 had a total of 124 passengers and 10 crew members on board when it left the northeastern Polillo Island in the early hours of Monday, according to PCG.

According to Philippine media reports, passengers started jumping into the water when the fire started. PCG and crew members from nearby vessels started a rescue operation right away.

CNN Philippines said citing PCG that at least seven individuals have been declared dead while another three people are in critical condition. The seven dead reportedly include five women and two men.

PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo said as cited by Philippine media that at least 120 people have already been rescued, while seven others remain missing.

