Seven dead as vehicle carrying migrants crashes in Hungary

Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying migrants crashed into a flower shop in Hungary as the driver sought to dodge the police, officials said Tuesday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying migrants crashed into a flower shop in Hungary as the driver sought to dodge the police, officials said Tuesday.

The Serbian driver -- who was among those injured -- was arrested after the accident late Monday in Morahalom, a town on the Hungary-Serbia border, according to a police statement.

He was speeding to avoid a police check, it said, without giving details of the victims. A police spokesperson told AFP all the victims were men.

Images of the crash showed the shop wall partly destroyed, though police said no one inside was injured. The vehicle, which overturned, was registered in Serbia.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his hardline immigration stance, erected a border fence between Hungary and Serbia in 2015 to stop people entering the EU to seek asylum.

The accident showed "the serious consequences of illegal migration," Gyorgy Bakondi, the head of internal security, told public tv channel M1.