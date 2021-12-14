UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead As Vehicle Carrying Migrants Crashes In Hungary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:01 PM

Seven dead as vehicle carrying migrants crashes in Hungary

Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying migrants crashed into a flower shop in Hungary as the driver sought to dodge the police, officials said Tuesday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle carrying migrants crashed into a flower shop in Hungary as the driver sought to dodge the police, officials said Tuesday.

The Serbian driver -- who was among those injured -- was arrested after the accident late Monday in Morahalom, a town on the Hungary-Serbia border, according to a police statement.

He was speeding to avoid a police check, it said, without giving details of the victims. A police spokesperson told AFP all the victims were men.

Images of the crash showed the shop wall partly destroyed, though police said no one inside was injured. The vehicle, which overturned, was registered in Serbia.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his hardline immigration stance, erected a border fence between Hungary and Serbia in 2015 to stop people entering the EU to seek asylum.

The accident showed "the serious consequences of illegal migration," Gyorgy Bakondi, the head of internal security, told public tv channel M1.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicle Died Serbia Hungary Border 2015 TV All Dodge

Recent Stories

Saqib Nisar's audio leak was made up of multiple a ..

Saqib Nisar's audio leak was made up of multiple audio clips: Primeau Forensics

3 minutes ago
 At least 60 dead in Haiti tanker truck blast: loca ..

At least 60 dead in Haiti tanker truck blast: local official

3 minutes ago
 US Envoy to India Nominee Vows to Assist New Delhi ..

US Envoy to India Nominee Vows to Assist New Delhi Boost Capacity to Secure Bord ..

3 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President ..

Saeed Al Tayer welcomes Romania’s Vice President of Senate

34 minutes ago
 Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia' ..

Putin wants 'immediate' talks with NATO on Russia's security

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in bus ..

Abu Dhabi Ship Building celebrates 25 years in business

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.