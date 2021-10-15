UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead In Afghanistan Mosque Blast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:11 PM

At least seven people were killed and 15 other wounded when an explosion hit a mosque in the Kandahar city of Afghanistan on Friday, a doctor told AFP

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least seven people were killed and 15 other wounded when an explosion hit a mosque in the Kandahar city of Afghanistan on Friday, a doctor told AFP.

"So far seven dead and 13 wounded have been brought to our hospital," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.

