UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead In Fire At Russian Factory: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:44 PM

Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday in a Russian factory southwest of Moscow, the country's emergency ministry said in a statement

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday in a Russian factory southwest of Moscow, the country's emergency ministry said in a statement.

"Seventeen people were injured, of them seven died, one has been hospitalized and the fate of nine people remains unknown," it said. The fire took place in the Ryazan region.

