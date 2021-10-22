Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday in a Russian factory southwest of Moscow, the country's emergency ministry said in a statement

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Seven people have died and nine are missing after a fire on Friday in a Russian factory southwest of Moscow, the country's emergency ministry said in a statement.

"Seventeen people were injured, of them seven died, one has been hospitalized and the fate of nine people remains unknown," it said. The fire took place in the Ryazan region.

oc/jbr