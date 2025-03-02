Seven Dead In India Avalanche As Survivors Recall Rescue
Dehradun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The death toll from an avalanche in northern India climbed to seven on Sunday as survivors recalled their dramatic rescue after hours buried under the snow and debris.
Rescuers recovered three bodies and were looking for the last remaining person still missing, the army said.
More than 50 workers were submerged under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.
Authorities revised down the number of workers on site at the time of the avalanche from 55 to 54 after one worker, previously believed to be buried, was found to have safely made his way home before the avalanche hit.
Relief teams managed to rescue 50 workers, but among them four later died of their injuries.
Construction worker Anil, who only gave his first name, recalled his rescue hours after being buried by the avalanche.
"It was if God's angels had come to save us," Anil, who is in his late 20s, told AFP on Sunday by phone from his hospital bed.
"The way we were engulfed in snow, we had no hope of surviving."
Being alive now felt "like a dream", he said.
The army said it had airlifted a drone-based detection system to assist in its search operations.
Multiple drones and a rescue dog were also being employed.
