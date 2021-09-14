UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead In Plane Crash In Brazil - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:29 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) A twin-engine aircraft crashed in Brazil on Tuesday resulting in the death of all seven people on board, the local Globo.com news portal reported.

The accident took place in the morning in the Piracicaba region.

The plane crashed in the woods and exploded, which caused the blaze, according to the media.

Five passengers, members of one family, and two pilots died in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is underway, and firefighters are tackling the blaze.

