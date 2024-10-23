Seven Dead, Thousands Evacuated As Tropical Storm Batters Philippines
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Philippine rescuers waded through chest-deep floodwaters Wednesday to reach residents trapped by Tropical Storm Trami, which has killed seven people and forced thousands to evacuate as it barrels toward the east coast.
Torrential rain driven by the storm has turned streets into rivers, submerged entire villages and buried some vehicles in volcanic sediment set loose by the downpour.
At least 32,000 people have fled their homes in the northern Philippines, police said, as the storm edges closer to the Southeast Asian country's main island of Luzon.
In the Bicol region, about 400 kilometres (249 miles) southeast of the capital Manila, "unexpectedly high" flooding was complicating rescue efforts, said police.
"We sent police rescue teams but they struggled to enter some areas because the flooding was high and the current was so strong," regional police spokeswoman Luisa Calubaquib told AFP.
One person drowned inside a bus that was swept away by floodwaters in the Bicol city of Naga, where three others also drowned, police officer Bryan Ortinero told AFP.
An elderly woman drowned in Quezon province southeast of the capital, while a toddler was also killed after falling into a flooded canal, police said.
Manila's civil defence office reported one person was killed by a falling tree branch.
As of 2 pm (0600 GMT), Trami's centre was 160 kilometres east of Luzon's Aurora province with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometres per hour, the national weather agency said.
It was expected to smash into the northeastern coast near the town of Divilacan at 11 pm (1500 GMT).
Photos verified by AFP on Wednesday showed streets submerged by muddy floodwaters in Camarines Sur province's Bato municipality, with only the roofs of houses and convenience stores visible.
"It's getting dangerous. We're waiting for rescuers," resident Karen Tabagan told AFP.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
More Stories From World
-
EU chief due in Balkans to discuss enlargement26 seconds ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 2610 minutes ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war30 minutes ago
-
UN chief in Russia for Putin's BRICS summit40 minutes ago
-
US warns of attack threat in Sri Lanka surf hotspot1 hour ago
-
Civilians flee Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli evacuation warning1 hour ago
-
Harris to face voters' queries in crucial Pennsylvania1 hour ago
-
LeBron, Bronny James make NBA history with father-son appearance2 hours ago
-
Troubled Boeing faces investors and awaits strike vote2 hours ago
-
Dutch farmers face growing dung heap crisis2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan's call for ending rights abuses in Kashmir sparks verbal duel with India2 hours ago
-
In South Africa, water shortages are the new reality2 hours ago