Seven Dead, Three Missing In Central China Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Seven people died and three were missing after heavy rain and flooding hit central China's Hunan province, state media reported Tuesday.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains battering swathes of the country and many regions enduring sweltering heat waves.

In Hunan's Yongxing county, three people missing since last Wednesday were confirmed dead after a landslide.

Four more were killed and three remain missing in Zixing, where more than 11,000 people were evacuated after the city experienced record rainfall -- some areas receiving 645 millimetres (25 inches) in just 24 hours -- state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The rains damaged nearly 900 homes and caused 1,345 road collapses, Xinhua added.

Around 5,400 rescuers have been dispatched to help those affected.

The downpours have been caused by the remnants of Typhoon Gaemi, which made landfall in eastern China on Thursday, with Hunan particularly hard hit.

On Sunday, a landslide destroyed a guesthouse and killed 15 people, while elsewhere in the province nearly 4,000 residents were evacuated after a dam breach.

On Monday, China's National Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert, the second highest level, for rainstorms across much of the south, southwest, and centre of the country, as well as the capital Beijing, Hebei province, and Tianjin in the north.

