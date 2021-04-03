UrduPoint.com
Seven Deaths In UK Among AstraZeneca Jab Recipients After Blood Clots: Medical Regulator

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:56 PM

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.

"Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.

