UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Delegations Leave PACE Session Over Ratification Of Russia's Credentials - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Seven Delegations Leave PACE Session Over Ratification of Russia's Credentials - Statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The delegations of Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia decided on Wednesday to leave the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) session and return home for further consultations with their respective governments after Russia got its voting rights in PACE fully restored, a relevant statement was released by the Ukrainian delegation head, Volodymyr Ariev.

The Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the credentials of the Russian delegation earlier in the day.

"We return home to consult our Parliaments and Governments about the joint actions in the Assembly in the next sessions," the statement posted on Ariev's Facebook page said.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions.

PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation's rights are restored. 

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Protest Ukraine Russia Europe Facebook Estonia Poland Georgia Slovakia Lithuania Latvia April June 2016 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

30 minutes ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

19 minutes ago

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

1 hour ago

Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accele ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.