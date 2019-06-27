KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The delegations of Ukraine, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia decided on Wednesday to leave the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) session and return home for further consultations with their respective governments after Russia got its voting rights in PACE fully restored, a relevant statement was released by the Ukrainian delegation head, Volodymyr Ariev.

The Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the credentials of the Russian delegation earlier in the day.

"We return home to consult our Parliaments and Governments about the joint actions in the Assembly in the next sessions," the statement posted on Ariev's Facebook page said.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions.

PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation's rights are restored.