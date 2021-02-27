UrduPoint.com
Seven Detained In Catalonia During Friday Protests In Support Of Jailed Rapper - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Seven people, including an underage person, were detained in the Catalan city of Terrassa during the Friday protests in support of jailed rapper Pablo Hasel, Spanish media reported.

According to the Periodico newspaper, the Friday rally in Terrassa involved several hundreds of young people, who threw stones, firecrackers, eggs and other objects at officers of Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra law enforcement bodies. 

Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison in 2018 for glorifying terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy in more than 60 tweets published between 2014 and 2016, as well as in one of his songs posted on YouTube.

The rapper was supposed to voluntarily report to prison earlier this month but refused to do so. Hasel was arrested on February 16, which sparked mass protests across Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned the violence during the protests but at the same time stressed the need to boost the protection of the freedom of speech in the country.

