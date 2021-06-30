UrduPoint.com
Seven Die, 9 Missing In Migrant Shipwreck Off Italy's Lampedusa - Reports

Wed 30th June 2021

Seven Die, 9 Missing in Migrant Shipwreck Off Italy's Lampedusa - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Seven undocumented migrants have drowned as a result of a shipwreck near Italy's Lampedusa Island while trying to flee from Africa to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, media reported on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement agencies, a boat with refugees capsized in the sea about 5 nautical miles off the coast of Lampedusa last night, Italy's Rai news 24 broadcaster reported.

As a result of the rescue operation by sailors who were in the area of the shipwreck, 46 migrants were saved at sea and transported to the island, along with the bodies of three men and four women, including a pregnant one.

Italian law enforcement officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. According to the testimony of the migrants, there were nine more people aboard, who are still missing.

The number of boats with migrants arriving in Lampedusa has significantly increased recently. On Tuesday alone, local authorities recorded four such episodes that brought 136 refugees to the island.

