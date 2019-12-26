UrduPoint.com
Seven Die As Migrant Boat Sinks In Lake Van In Eastern Turkey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

Seven people have died as the result of an incident in which a boat carrying migrants capsized in Lake Van, situated between the provinces of Van and Bitlis in eastern Turkey, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Seven people have died as the result of an incident in which a boat carrying migrants capsized in Lake Van, situated between the provinces of Van and Bitlis in eastern Turkey, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

The Van province has become a gateway to Turkey for Afghan and Pakistani migrants who cross over from Iran.

The migrants first make their way to Turkey so that they can then travel to the European Union.

Sixty-four migrants have been rescued, according to the agency.

In recent months, migration via Turkey has reached its highest levels since an EU-Turkey deal was sealed in 2016. According to the deal, Ankara promised to prevent migrants from reaching Europe through its territory in return for considerable financial assistance.

