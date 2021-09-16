Seven Drown in Southern France During Swell - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Seven people drowned in two southern regions of France on Wednesday in a swell caused by weather conditions, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the fire service.

Five people drowned in the Herault Department, and two in the Bouches-du-Rhone Department, according to the media.

Herault has been placed in the orange zone related to the dangerous weather conditions.

On Tuesday, the meteorological service declared red and orange level weather warnings over severe storms in a range of departments in the south of France.