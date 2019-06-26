Seven EU Leaders Urge EU Commission Chief to Conclude Free Trade Agreement With Mercosur

Seven EU leaders have urged European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a letter to conclude the free trade agreement between the European Union and the Southern Common Market trade bloc, also known as Mercosur, that has been in the works for decades

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Seven EU leaders have urged European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a letter to conclude the free trade agreement between the European Union and the Southern Common Market trade bloc, also known as Mercosur, that has been in the works for decades.

The letter was signed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen.

"We should acknowledge that Mercosur has made significant progress ... and seems determined to further liberalize several sectors which are of high importance to us ... We kindly ask you to submit to Mercosur a balanced and reasonable offer that will pave the way for the conclusion of the Agreement," the leaders' letter to Juncker read, as cited by Politico.

Last week, European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said that the agreement might be reached before the mandate of the European Commission's current composition expires on October 31, adding that the sides still had disagreements over agricultural trade.

The deal, if signed, will cover more than 700 million people, thus making it the world's largest trade agreement.

The two blocs have been negotiating this agreement for two decades already, but all attempts have so far yielded no results. Mercosur's beef and ethanol exports have reportedly been the major stumbling block in talks. In October 2016, the sides launched a new round of negotiations.

Mercosur was established in 1991 to encompass Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay into a common market. Venezuela's full membership was suspended in December 2016.