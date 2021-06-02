UrduPoint.com
Seven EU Nations Issue First Digital Coronavirus Certificates As Network Goes Live

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Seven EU Nations Issue First Digital Coronavirus Certificates as Network Goes Live

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Seven EU nations began issuing digital COVID-19 certificates on Tuesday, a month ahead of the official start of the phase-in period, the European Commission said.

"Already today, seven Member States - Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland - have decided to connect to the gateway and started issuing first EU certificates," it said.

So-called green passes are scheduled to enter into application throughout the EU from July1 - August 12. The commission said that more countries would be joining the scheme in the coming days and weeks.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said that those who receive the first vaccine dose will be issued with a certificate 22 days after the shot. Some 15,000 Croatians applied for a green pass on the first day of its rollout.

