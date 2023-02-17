UrduPoint.com

Seven Explosions Heard Over Russia's Belgorod, Air Defense Systems Presumably Activated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Seven Explosions Heard Over Russia's Belgorod, Air Defense Systems Presumably Activated

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Air defense systems were presumably activated in the Russian city of Belgorod that borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Thursday night as seven explosions sounded in the center of city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosions occurred at around 11:52 p.m. Moscow time (20:52 GMT) in the center of Belgorod and lasted for about 10 minutes with intervals.

Loud expositions made windows in residential buildings shake and car alarms go off.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Car Belgorod Kharkiv P

Recent Stories

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

1 hour ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

3 hours ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

4 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.