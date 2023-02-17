(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Air defense systems were presumably activated in the Russian city of Belgorod that borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Thursday night as seven explosions sounded in the center of city, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosions occurred at around 11:52 p.m. Moscow time (20:52 GMT) in the center of Belgorod and lasted for about 10 minutes with intervals.

Loud expositions made windows in residential buildings shake and car alarms go off.