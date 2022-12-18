UrduPoint.com

Seven Far-Right Activists Detained After France-Morocco Match To Face Trial - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Seven Far-Right Activists Detained After France-Morocco Match to Face Trial - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Seven far-right activists detained during riots in Paris after the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14 will appear in court on Saturday, BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing prosecutor's office.

The seven defendants were part of a far-right group consisting of 40 members who were detained for carrying knives and "intending to cause unrest" and "pick a fight" with Moroccan fans, the broadcaster said.

One of them is 24-year-old Marc de Cacqueray-Valmenier, a leader of the Zouaves Paris far-right group.

He was previously arrested for violent behavior during a rally staged by far-right politician and head of the Reconquete party Eric Zemmour in late 2021, when the latter announced his presidential bid.

A total of 26 people remain in custody, while 12 others were released. Six activists were placed on civil rights and obligations probation and prohibited from entering the French capital.

According to Le Monde newspaper, 266 people were detained after the Wednesday game across France, with 167 in Paris alone.

