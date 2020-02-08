UrduPoint.com
Seven Firemen Injured In Fire In High-Rise Building In Central India - Official

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Seven firefighters have been injured while extinguishing a blaze in a 21-storey building in the city of Navi Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra in the center of the country, the chief of the Navi Mumbai Disaster Control Room, Dadasaheb Chabukswar, said on Saturday.

"At least seven firemen were injured during the firefighting operation.

They were admitted to the NBC [National Burns Centre] in Airoli. Three of them are in ICU [intensive care unit] as their injuries are serious," Chabukswar said, as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

According to the official, the fire, which was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder, broke out in an apartment on one of the upper two floors of the building.

Fire brigades were sent to the scene, they used fire staircases to get to the burning apartment.

